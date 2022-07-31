Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $112.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.18. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

