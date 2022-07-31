Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,764 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 683.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 115.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBU stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.94 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

