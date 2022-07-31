Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,116 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Digi International worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Digi International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Digi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $999.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Digi International

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

