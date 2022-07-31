Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $3,065,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

