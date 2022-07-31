Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 175.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.21. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

