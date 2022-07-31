Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $38.57 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.