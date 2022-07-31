Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $498,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,246,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $43.03 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

