Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 846 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

GLPI stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

