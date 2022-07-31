Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KFY opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

