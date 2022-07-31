Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

