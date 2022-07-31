Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.2 %

TAP stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.