Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 135,193 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,193 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

ILPT stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $656.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

