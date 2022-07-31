Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 28,468 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,468 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exponent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Exponent by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Exponent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPO stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.56. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

