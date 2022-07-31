Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,861 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of PACB opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

