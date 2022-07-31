Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,973 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $50,808,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 638.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 129,432 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $5,547,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 332.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

RCII opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

