National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 123 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $163.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

