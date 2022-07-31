National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $8,219,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $92.97 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

