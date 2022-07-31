National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 474 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after buying an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after buying an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after buying an additional 707,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after buying an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $9,011,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.14.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 138.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

