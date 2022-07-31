National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 98 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Insider Activity

Waters Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $364.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

