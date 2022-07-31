National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,782 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $156.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

