National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth $9,602,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 807,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 1,009.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 596,438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 178,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

