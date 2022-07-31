National Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,304 Shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Vivos Therapeutics worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVOS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 258,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.42. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

