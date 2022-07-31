National Asset Management Inc. Buys 196 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $185.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.38.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.