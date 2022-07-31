National Asset Management Inc. Buys 54 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $286.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.50.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.