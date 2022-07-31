National Asset Management Inc. Buys 964 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

ETSY stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

