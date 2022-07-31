National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 948 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $250.54 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.08. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

