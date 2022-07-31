National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $37.69 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

