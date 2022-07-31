National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $44.68 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

