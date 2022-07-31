National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after buying an additional 367,120 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,605,000 after purchasing an additional 439,624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

NTNX stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

