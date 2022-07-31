National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $289.09 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.04 and its 200 day moving average is $278.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

