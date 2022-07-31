National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 187,809 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 159,349 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,626,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 155.30%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

