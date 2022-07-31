National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Mustang Bio worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 758,185 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $59.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.70. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

