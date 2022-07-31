National Asset Management Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 8,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 328,382 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,044,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 217,064 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,552,000 after purchasing an additional 138,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,035 shares of company stock worth $531,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

