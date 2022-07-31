National Asset Management Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Shares of WEC opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

