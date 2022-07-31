National Asset Management Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 3,356.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPXE opened at $87.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.81. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $77.55 and a 52-week high of $104.03.

