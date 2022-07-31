National Asset Management Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Stephens cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

