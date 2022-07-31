National Asset Management Inc. Has $286,000 Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,378 shares of company stock worth $1,455,809 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $66.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

