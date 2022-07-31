National Asset Management Inc. Has $302,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

