National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

NYSE:ABG opened at $171.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.15. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.12 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

