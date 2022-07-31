National Asset Management Inc. Invests $271,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Primerica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PRI opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.