National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,061,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH stock opened at $278.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.53.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

