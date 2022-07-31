National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,984 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $140.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.25. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.