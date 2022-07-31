National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,984 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,110.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $140.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.25. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

