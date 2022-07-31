National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,595 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

