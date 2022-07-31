National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,711 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

