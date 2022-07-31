National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,303 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $16.62 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

