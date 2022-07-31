National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 353 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.