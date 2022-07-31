National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,252 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 0.2 %

STE stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 0.70. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

