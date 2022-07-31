National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,431 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL opened at $60.51 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

