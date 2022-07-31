National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $193.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average of $204.02. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

