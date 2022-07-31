National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,047,000 after purchasing an additional 338,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 87,956 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 502,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 57,205 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

